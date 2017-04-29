Kerala: 5 get three-years in jail for planning Maoists’ students cell

Five people have been sentenced to three years rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court in Kerala for their involvement in setting up of Maoists’s students cell. A case was registered in 2012 by Mavelikkara police against the five people, who had attended a meeting, in which two juveniles had also participated, for their alleged involvement in unlawful activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over probe in the case from Kerala police in 2013. The case relates to the secret meeting conducted by leaders and activists of Revolutionary Democratic Front (RDF), a frontal organisation of proscribed CPI (Maoist) Party at Cherumadom lodge in Mavelikkara on December 29, 2012 with the intention of forming students’ constituent organisation of RDF in Kerala, a press release issued today by the NIA said.

On completion of investigation, NIA had in 2015 filed charge-sheet against Rajesh Madhavan, Gopal, Devarajan, Bahuleyan and Ajayan, it said.

The trial court in Kerala has awarded punishment of three years of rigorous imprisonment with fine of Rs 5,000 each to all accused persons. They shall also be liable to five months of rigorous imprisonment in case of default of fine imposed, the release said.

