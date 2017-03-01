Kerala: 48-year-old priest detained for raping student

Kerala-Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery (ANI Photo) Kerala-Catholic priest Robin Vadakkumchery (ANI Photo)

A Kerala church priest has been detained for raping a XIth standard student in Kerala’s Kannur. A case has been registered in Kelakam Police Station against Father Robin Vadakkumchery under POCSO and IPC Section 376. The girl gave birth to a child last week.

On February 25, an anonymous letter was received by the child line mentioning the incident, which was brought to the notice of Kelakam Police Station on the same evening.

A woman police officer met the victim Tuesday morning and recorded her statement.

In the initial stages, the victim had given a statement that her own father had committed the crime. But on further questioning the parents of the victim, the truth was revealed and the accused was identified as the priest, who is also the manager of the school where the minor girl studied. As per the statement, the incident took place in May, 2016.

On getting the information, 48-year-old Father Robin absconded from the location. A team comprising Peravoor CI Sunil Kumar and Kelakam SI Pradeep TV located the accused and detained him.