Kerala: 4-yr-old boy dies of suspected food poisoning; mother serious

A four-year-old boy died of suspected food poisoning and his mother was hospitalised after allegedly eating jelly candy at a bakery here, police said.

Yousuf and his mother Suhara Bi (41), from a village near Koilandy in the district had purchased the candy from a bakery at the bus stand here on April 13 and eaten it while going back home after seeing various tourists spots in the city.

They started vomiting on reaching home and had diarrhoea that night following which they were admitted to a hospital in Kappad, about 18 km from here, police said.

As their condition worsened, they were referred to Kozhikode Medical College hospital last night.

The boy died en route to the hospital while the mother is in critical condition, police said.

Yousuf’s body was handed over to his relatives today after post-mortem.

Meanwhile the shop was sealed and samples of jelly candy taken by officials for analysis, police said, adding the exact cause of the boy’s death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report was obtained.

