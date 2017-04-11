Kerala: 30-yr-old held for murder of four of family

Police on Monday night arrested a 30-year-old man on charges of murdering his parents, sister and a close relative at Nanthankode in the city.

Cadell Jeanson Raja confessed to murdering all of them, the police said.

The bodies of retired college professor Raja Thankam, 60, his wife Jean Padma, 58, their daughter Caroline, 26, and a relative Lalitha, 79, were found in their house, about 500 meters from the CM’s official residence, in the early hours of Sunday.

The bodies of the couple and their daughter were in charred condition, while the body of Lalitha was chopped and packed in a polythene cover, said police.

Deputy police commissioner Arul B Krishna said Cadell has confessed to the crime but not revealed the motive. “He single-handedly murdered the four people using weapons like machetes. He had committed the murders last Wednesday,” he said.

The DCP said: “The entire (Christian) family, including Cadell, was very religious. Cadell, who rarely mingled with others, was also interested in meditation.”

Cadell had gone to the Philippines to study medicine but returned without completing the course. Then he moved to Australia for an engineering course. He had been working on animation projects for an Australian firm.

