Kerala: 3 held for killing Kasargod madrasa teacher

Police sources said that Riyas was murdered after a clash between youths belonging to different communities even as the madrasa teacher was not involved in it.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:March 25, 2017 6:16 am
Three youths were arrested Friday in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old madrasa teacher in Kerala’s Kasaragod. Muhammed Riyas was hacked to death at his room adjacent to Mohiyudeen Juma Masjid in Kasaragod Monday.

The three were identified as S Ajesh, 20, Nidhin, 19, and Akhilesh, 25. All of them are from Kasaragod. A magistrate court has remanded them in judicial custody. Police sources said that Riyas was murdered after a clash between youths belonging to different communities even as the madrasa teacher was not involved in it.

Ajesh and Nidhin had clashed with a few Muslims on March 17. Next day, the two deliberately picked up a quarrel with local Muslim youths and sustained injuries. “The youths… decided to take revenge and wanted to murder a Muslim,’’ said police. ENS

