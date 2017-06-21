Kerala: 23 booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Punjab Police, police officer arrested, police inspector drug bust, punjab drug arrest, punjab news, india news, latest news, indian express Punjab Police, police officer arrested, police inspector drug bust, punjab drug arrest, punjab news, india news, latest news, indian express

Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against 23 people in Kasaragod district under IPC Sections 143, 147, 286, 153 and 149 for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory in Champions Trophy final.

The case was registered following a complaint from local BJP leader Rajesh Shetty on Tuesday. Preliminary probe found that a group of youngsters had burst crackers to celebrate Pakistan’s victory. The incident was reported from a Muslim-dominated area.

