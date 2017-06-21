Kerala: 23 booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans

Thiruvananthapuram | Published:June 21, 2017 4:44 am
Kerala Police on Tuesday registered a case against 23 people in Kasaragod district under IPC Sections 143, 147, 286, 153 and 149 for raising pro-Pakistan slogans and celebrating Pakistan’s victory in Champions Trophy final.
The case was registered following a complaint from local BJP leader Rajesh Shetty on Tuesday. Preliminary probe found that a group of youngsters had burst crackers to celebrate Pakistan’s victory. The incident was reported from a Muslim-dominated area.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App