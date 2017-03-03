Kerala 2017-18 budget highlights in numbers

Thomas Issac, Kerala Finance Minister presented the 2017-18 budget today. (File Photo) Thomas Issac, Kerala Finance Minister presented the 2017-18 budget today. (File Photo)

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac presented the state budget for fiscal year 2017-18 on Friday. From promises of providing internet connection to 20 lakh households to assurance of security for women, there were a lot of announcements in Isaac’s budget. The presentation also had a fair bit of drama as opposition Congress members boycotted the session alleging that the budget was leaked on social media.

Here are the numbers and highlights of the budget:

* Rs 25000 crore was set apart for infrastructure development in the state.

* Rs 174 crore for electrification of all houses in the state.

* Rs 2600 crore for upliftment of SC and 750 crore for ST 128 crore for coir industry.

* Government allocated 2100 crore for Agriculture sector.

* Budget also allotted 900 crore for ration subsidy.

* Rs 10 crore was set apart as compensation for Endosulphan victims.

* FM Thomas Isaac alloctated Rs 3000 crore for revival of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

* Giving high priority to protection of women in the state, Rs 5 crore was assigned for protection and rehabilitation of women.

* Praising infrastructural development in Kerala, Thomas Isaac allocated 100 crore for smart cities.

* Rs 10 crore was announced to end manual scavenging and plant 3 crore tree saplings by next monsoon.

* CPI-M led LDF government in Kerala announced an increase of Rs 2000 in the pension amount of Pravasi from Rs 500 to 2000.

* Kerala FM set aside Rs 248 crores for Anganwadis.

* Rs 25 crores-Sabarimala Master Plan.

* Rs 1000 crore for optic fiber network through K-phone 6500 cr for development of coastal roads.

* Onelakh houses for homeless in next year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd