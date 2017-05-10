Kerala: 2 cases against NEET invigilators for dress code ‘harassment’

CBSE expressed regret over the incident in the Kannur school. (PTI Photo/Representational) CBSE expressed regret over the incident in the Kannur school. (PTI Photo/Representational)

Kerala police on Tuesday registered two cases against invigilators of the NEET test who allegedly humiliated students while enforcing an exam dress code to check cheating.

The CBSE board, which conducted the exam for undergraduate medical and dental studies on May 7, called the frisking “overzealous” and told the principal of TISK English Medium School in Kannur to apologise to a girl candidate who was allegedly told by a frisking team to remove her bra because the metal detector had beeped.

The directive came after CBSE Chairman RK Chaturvedi met HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Four teachers of the same school were suspended for a month by the school management. Jamaluddin K, the principal of the school, said the teachers had been suspended pending an inquiry though he was yet to receive any complaint.

CBSE expressed regret over the incident in the Kannur school. “The incident reported at TISK English Medium School was due to the consequence of a few overzealous female frisking staff,’’ an official release said.

CBSE said it had followed the same frisking protocol that was in place in 2015 and 2016. The board said it would further sensitise the staff to prevent such incidents in the future.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the police had been asked to register cases after recording the statements of the aggrieved students. That a girl was forced to remove her inner wear was inhuman, he said.

The police in Kannur registered a case after recording the statement of the girl. “The statement had not named anyone as the accused. The case was registered for causing dishonour to the girl,” said a police source.

In Ernakulam, the police registered a case against NEET invigilators at St Mary’s Public School, Kuruppumpady, after a boy complained that they forced him to cut the sleeves of his shirt to conform to the dress code.

The Kerala Child Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from CBSE within 10 days, while the Kerala Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case against the education board and demanded a high-level probe.

To prevent cheating, the CBSE had asked students to bring only their admit cards and documents.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now