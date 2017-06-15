17 mosques in Kerala’s Malappuram to have azaan only once in a day

Single azaan has been in practice from Sunday in Kerala (For Representation only) Single azaan has been in practice from Sunday in Kerala (For Representation only)

Paying heed to complaints and controversies, a group of mosques in Kerala’s Malappuram district has decided to deliver azaan only once in a day. Valiya Juma Masjid, the biggest mosque in Vazhakkad area, has signed an agreement with 17 other small mosques in the area. Under the arrangement, the mosques have decided to deliver only a single azaan — the call for prayer recited five times in a day — from Valiya Juma Masjid. The other mosques will only repeat it without any use of loudspeakers.

“There are seven mosques in the Vazhakkad junction alone and 10 more in a radius of a few kilometres. It has come to our notice that the call for prayers by these mosques at different times, multiple times in the day, had caused inconvenience to educational institutions, to the public and for merchants in nearby areas,” T P Abdul Azeez, President, Vazhakkad Mosques Committee, told The News Minute.

After discussion with the committee members, a unanimous decision was taken by the factions of Sunni, Mujahid (Salafi), Jamate Islami and Tableeg Jamath to check noise pollution in the area. The practice of single azaan is in place for five days now.

A five-member panel has also been formed in order to ensure that the azaan timings of all the mosques in the area are same. There are reports that other mosque committees might also take an inspiration from Valiya Juma Masjid and take up the practice of single azaan.

Residents in the area are also very pleased with this arrangement. “Valiya Juma Masjid has set an example. It will go a long way in curbing the mindless use of ear-splitting speakers. Now, political parties will have to follow suit,” Mohamed Koya, a trader in the area, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

