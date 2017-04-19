Kerala: 14 BJP-RSS men booked for attack over cow slaughter

Jose said he had bought the cow from a Hindu person in his locality after the animal was declared infertile by a veterinary surgeon. (File) Jose said he had bought the cow from a Hindu person in his locality after the animal was declared infertile by a veterinary surgeon. (File)

Ernakulam rural police have registered a case against 14 BJP and RSS workers on the charge of attacking a house where a cow was allegedly slaughtered on the eve of Easter. Police said the case was registered following a complaint from a person named Kallarackal Jose of Karumallor.

Jose and another person had bought a cow to slaughter it for Easter. They wanted to distribute the meat among relatives and friends. Cow slaughter is not illegal in Kerala.

The police said the alleged accused who face charges of trespassing, threatening and rioting, have not surrendered. “We will wait a day,” said a police source. Jose said he had bought the cow from a Hindu person in his locality after the animal was declared infertile by a veterinary surgeon. “We wanted to distribute the meat among our relatives and neighbours. The gang threw mud on the meat, which was ready for distribution.’’

Local BJP leader P R Pramod said although all of them were BJP workers, the attack has no political angle. “Some assailants wanted to get a chunk of cow meat. Since they did not get it, they threw mud on the meat,’’ he said.

The CPI (M) and the Congress held separate protest marches in Karumallor to protest the attack.

