Kerala: 12-year-old boy becomes father

In a rare incident, a DNA test has confirmed a 12-year-old boy as the father of a baby girl born to a 17-year-old girl in Kochi district. The boy was arrested in November last year on charges of raping the girl, after she gave birth to a baby. The boy and the girl are first cousins and also neighbours, said police.

Kalamassery Circle Inspector S Jayakrishnan said the DNA test confirmed the paternity of the child. The DNA profiles from the blood samples of the baby girl and the boy confirmed the latter to be the baby’s biological father.

Later the girl revealed the name of her cousin brother to the police, which booked him for rape and arrested him. As the alleged accused is a minor, hence the case would be tried in the Juvenile Justice Board, said police. The boy is now on bail.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now