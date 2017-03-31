Kenyan woman who alleged attack ‘distressed’

Officials from the Kenyan High Commission said the complainant “was distressed due to personal reasons”. (File Photo) Officials from the Kenyan High Commission said the complainant “was distressed due to personal reasons”. (File Photo)

A DAY after police said the complaint filed by a Kenyan woman alleging assault was false, officials from the Kenyan High Commission said the complainant “was distressed due to personal reasons”. Expressing satisfaction with the police inquiry, Frederick from the Kenyan High Commission said, “They have assured that they will not press any charges against the woman.” Charles Kennedy from the Nigerian Citizen Welfare Association said, “She told us she has been in trauma due to some personal issues and requested that the case be withdrawn.”

The district police held a press conference on Thursday on the issue. On Wednesday morning, the complainant had alleged that her Ola cab was stopped by around four to five men in Greater Noida’s Omicron area around 4 am and that she was assaulted. The complainant was then admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where hospital authorities said she had “no visible injury marks”. On Wednesday evening, police tracked down the Ola driver. “He said the trip took place between 6-6.30 am and he dropped her to a flat in Omicron. He also said no such incident occurred. The GPS location of car did not corroborate the complainant’s allegetions,” Singh said Thursday.

Police, meanwhile, are planning to to launch a “resident verification drive” in residential colonies with RWAs in Greater Noida, police said. “As a security measure, a resident verification drive will be carried out,” said Dharmendra Singh, SSP Gautam Buddha Nagar. Incidentally the list of accused in the mob attack include members of RWAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now