Kenyan woman, who falsely alleged assault by Greater Noida locals, to return to Kenya

The woman leaves Kailash Hospital on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav The woman leaves Kailash Hospital on Wednesday. Gajendra Yadav

The Kenyan woman who faked an assault against herself by a group of locals will be sent back to Kenya, the Times of India reported Monday. The 24-year old had alleged an assault against her but she withdrew the case a day later. A day after she withdrew the complaint, the Kenyan High Commission had said she had been “distressed due to personal reasons”.

TOI reported that the Kenyan embassy took the decision to send her back to Kenya, according to the Association of African Students in India (AASI). “The Kenyan Embassy is angry with Maria Burendi as she lied to them. She will be sent back and a decision to this affect will most likely be taken by Tuesday,” Charles Kennedy, vice-president AASI was quoted as saying by TOI.

She has been asked to return by Kenyan authorities because India doesn’t want to deport her as India and Kenya share good ties with each other. The return is being facilitated by India.

Last week, on Wednesday, the woman had alleged her Ola cab was stopped by around four to five men in Greater Noida’s Omicron area around 4 am and that she was assaulted. She was then admitted to Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida, where hospital authorities said she had “no visible injury marks”. By Wednesday evening, police had tracked down the Ola driver. Her complaint could not be corroborated by the driver or his GPS.

