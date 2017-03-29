Kenyan woman reportedly slapped in Greater Noida, discharged from hospital

Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital, Noida. Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital, Noida.

A Kenyan woman was allegedly slapped near Alstonia Apartments in Greater Noida Wednesday, after which she was taken to Kailash Hospital in Noida. “There were no visible marks of injury, she has been discharged,” Dr Sanil Kapoor, Medical Superintendent, Kailash Hospital was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The incident follows the attack on four African students in Greater Noida on Monday. During a candlelight protest march for a 17-year-old who died on Saturday, four Nigerian students were attacked, as locals alleged that the boy died after the Nigerians forced him to inhale drugs. The boy’s family has accused the Nigerian students of murder and are demanding their arrest.

Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had on Tuesday morning spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the incident and was assured a fair and impartial investigation into the matter. Swaraj, in a series of tweets, had said that the government of India was “seized of the matter”, and were “taking immediate action”.

