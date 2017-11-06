Kenyan police regret killing Indian origin person: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo/File) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday said that the Kenyan Police have regretted the incident in which a Kenyan national of Indian origin was killed by them in Nairobi. She assured the Indian High Commission will provide all help to the family of the victim and offered her condolences.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, “I have received the report from the Indian High Commission in Nairobi. The deceased Bunty Shah was a Kenyan national of Indian origin. Kenyan security forces were conducting anti-terror operations on the building across Shah’s residence. Bunty thought this was an intrusion by armed burglars and fired in the air. The security forces returned the fire resulting in Bunty’s death. Kenyan Police have regretted the incident. Indian High Commission will provide all help and assistance to the family. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.” Shah worked with the Bobmil Industries Limited.

Swaraj’s response came after she was approached by a netizen on Twitter on Saturday seeking her help in the matter. Netra Parikh tweeted to her saying an Indian boy was assaulted at his home in Nairobi at 3 am local time. Parikh had tweeted, “Madam Indian Family boy shot dead in his home in Nairobi. Can you pls check reports & help/support them. Thanks (sic).”

Reacting to her tweet, Swaraj on Saturday asked the Indian Embassy in Kenya to send the details about reports.

