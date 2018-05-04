Odisha: Kendrapara court orders criminal case against Baijayant Panda

Kendrapara’s sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) handed out the order after Dilip Das, a resident of the district, filed a case against Panda. (Representational Image) Kendrapara’s sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) handed out the order after Dilip Das, a resident of the district, filed a case against Panda. (Representational Image)

A court in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Thursday ordered a criminal case against incumbent MP Baijayant Panda, for allegedly filing an affidavit during the 2014 general elections that that omitted details of his income and commercial interests.

Kendrapara’s sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) handed out the order after Dilip Das, a resident of the district, filed a case against Panda. Das has alleged that Panda’s election affidavit did not list his position as vice-chairman of the Bhubaneswar-based company Indian Metal and Ferro Alloys Ltd (IMFA) or his salary in crores.

Panda told Indian Express Das’s case “is utterly baseless. My affidavit had been vetted by top lawyers. I have faith in the judiciary and am sure they will do justice”.

“The law imposes strict time limits to challenge election affidavits, which are now long past”, added Panda, calling the complainant’s case “an afterthought”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App