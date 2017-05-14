Kejriwal’s kin threatened pwd official: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari (PTI Photo)

Levelling allegations against the AAP government, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal’s relative, late Surendra Bansal, had threatened a PWD official. Tiwari pres-ented copy of a complaint filed by a PWD engineer, alleging that he “received threats after he tried to stop a group of workers —attached to a company of Bansal, and his son Vinay — from damaging a drain”.

Demanding an immediate probe into the CM’s role, he said, “Kejriwal had protected his relative’s company by damaging proper drains or roads to obtain reconstruction or repair orders,” he said. “In fact, in many cases, no repair was done yet payments were made on forged work completion certificates,” he alleged.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now