Kejriwal thanks people of Punjab, Goa, exudes confidence about victory

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the people of Punjab and Goa, where polling took place today, and termed electioneering in both the states an “incredible experience” for his party while exuding confidence about victory. “These elections were fought by the people for the people. They spent money, campaigned door to door,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook page. Apparently elated with bright prospects of the party owing to high voting registered in both the states, Kejriwal congratulated the electorates for “magnificent” elections and said blessings of crores of people are with AAP. Terming the polling as a “movement and revolution”, he thanked the party volunteers for their “hard work and sacrifices” for success of the party in the polls and also commended the NRI supporters terming them as “amazing people”.

“When the chance came to change Punjab and Goa, several NRIs came from all parts of the world for campaigning,” Kejriwal said.

He claimed that elections in Punjab and Goa were “tough” as donors of AAP were “harassed” by the Modi government.

Expressing confidence that AAP will win the elections, Kejriwal said, “It was an election of hopes. People have high hopes, and we will together fulfil those hopes.”

“I once again assure all the people of Punjab that AAP will provide a honest and progressive government,” he was quoted as saying in an AAP release.

“The people of Punjab have faced a long ordeal of lawlessness, drug menace, unemployment and corrupt regime.

They have already won the battle and now the results would be announced formally on March 11,” Kejriwal said.

After hectic campaigning in Punjab and Goa, Kejriwal and his Delhi Cabinet members, incuding Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia returned today to Delhi .

Kejriwal and Sisodia watched Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’ at a cinema hall in the national capital.

Punjab and Goa today voted heavily with an estimated 75 per cent and a record-breaking 83 per cent turnout respectively as the first round of Assembly elections in five states concluded by and large peacefully.