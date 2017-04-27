Take a pledge that you will not ditch the ‘pure’ party, Kejriwal tells AAP MCD corporators

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the 48 elected corporators from his party in Delhi’s three municipal corporations on Thursday. AAP later posted a video of the meeting online on YouTube where Kejriwal is seen laying down ground rules for the 48 corporators. AAP faced defeat in the MCD polls and after the votes were counted on Wednesday, talk of defections started emerging.
In the video, Kejriwal is seen spelling out the dos and don’ts for the newly elected corporators. He told the new members to be vigilant and be brave.
Kejriwal says in the video: “You have no liability. AAP doesn’t sell tickets unlike other parties. If you want to stay honest, you can. Do it.”
As he has done in the past, he called the MCD a den of corruption and warned AAP corporators to abstain from giving into greed. “That place (MCD) is a den of corruption. You have to remain honest there. Also, you will have to flag up the corruption that you see happening there (MCD).”
Kejriwal warned them that due to the absence of an anti-defection law at the municipal level “BJP will make all efforts for you to defect. Keep your phones always on record,” adding that “if any of you betrays our andolan (movement) then you will be betraying god. This andolan and the people associated with it are pure.”
He called upon the members present at the meeting to take an oath. The oath goes as, “I keep my god as my witness and pledge that I will never ditch this pure party or betray the movement. With God as my witness, I pledge never to ditch this pure party or betray the (anti-corruption) movement.”
AAP fought the MCD polls for the first time and emerged as the second largest party. Out of 272, it won in 48 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the polls with victory in over 180 wards.
AAP’s Delhi convenor resigned on Wednesday taking moral responsibility of the defeat. Afterwards, many other senior members of the party started admitting their responsibility in the defeat and offered to resign. This raised suspicions that a large scale defection from the party could be on the cards.
First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:24 pm
