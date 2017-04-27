#VinodKhanna
  • Take a pledge that you will not ditch the ‘pure’ party, Kejriwal tells AAP MCD corporators

Take a pledge that you will not ditch the ‘pure’ party, Kejriwal tells AAP MCD corporators

Kejriwal says in the video: "You have no liability. AAP doesn't sell tickets unlike other parties. If you want to stay honest, you can. Do it."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 27, 2017 5:40 pm
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Party leader Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI photo)

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with the 48 elected corporators from his party in Delhi’s three municipal corporations on Thursday. AAP later posted a video of the meeting online on YouTube where Kejriwal is seen laying down ground rules for the 48 corporators. AAP faced defeat in the MCD polls and after the votes were counted on Wednesday, talk of defections started emerging.

In the video, Kejriwal is seen spelling out the dos and don’ts for the newly elected corporators. He told the new  members to be vigilant and be brave.

Kejriwal says in the video: “You have no liability. AAP doesn’t sell tickets unlike other parties. If you want to stay honest, you can. Do it.”

As he has done in the past, he called the MCD a den of corruption and warned AAP corporators to abstain from giving into greed. “That place (MCD) is a den of corruption. You have to remain honest there. Also, you will have to flag up the corruption that you see happening there (MCD).”

Kejriwal warned them that due to the absence of an anti-defection law at the municipal level “BJP will make all efforts for you to defect. Keep your phones always on record,” adding that “if any of you betrays our andolan (movement) then you will be betraying god. This andolan and the people associated with it are pure.”

He called upon the members present at the meeting to take an oath. The oath goes as, “I keep my god as my witness and pledge that I will never ditch this pure party or betray the movement. With God as my witness, I pledge never to ditch this pure party or betray the (anti-corruption) movement.”

AAP fought the MCD polls for the first time and emerged as the second largest party. Out of 272, it won in 48 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the polls with victory in over 180 wards.

AAP’s Delhi convenor resigned on Wednesday taking moral responsibility of the defeat. Afterwards, many other senior members of the party started admitting their responsibility in the defeat and offered to resign. This raised suspicions that a large scale defection from the party could be on the cards.

 

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 27, 2017 5:24 pm
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. A
    Against Sick
    Apr 27, 2017 at 6:29 pm
    This fraud called Kejriwal is beyond repair. He lost because of 2 things-- lack of any progress on majority of his promises like WiFi etc and two, support to anti-India/anti-Hindu forces such as Khalid, Kanhaiyya etc
    Reply
    1. M
      mitali sen
      Apr 27, 2017 at 6:25 pm
      kejri is bus tad and sun of biccch . i am from party and i know what is happening internally for past 4 yrs. he is mad and corrupt king. what a shame for such a great movement, he killed ideology of so many indian.
      Reply
      1. P
        pratyaksha
        Apr 27, 2017 at 6:24 pm
        He should ask his corporators to link their aadhar numbers to all other numbers available on earth, all problems will be solved!!!
        Reply
        1. M
          mitali sen
          Apr 27, 2017 at 6:19 pm
          pure, god, movement, transparency, swaraj, corrupt free, women empowerment. kejri ur a such a liar. everything happened into the party and u know it and playing with it. u r biggest curse.
          Reply
          1. N
            Niks
            Apr 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm
            Tell that to your sitting MLAs first, the number of corporators does not matter much ...
            Reply
            1. H
              Hafeez Mohommed
              Apr 27, 2017 at 6:14 pm
              Sounds like islam.. we are pure others r not so lets kill others.
              Reply
              1. R
                Rakesh Katyal
                Apr 27, 2017 at 6:01 pm
                Councillors should not collect winning certificates till EVM issue is sorted out. Pure party.
                Reply
                1. A
                  Ahoks
                  Apr 27, 2017 at 6:17 pm
                  Bhok kutta bhok, tera aur tera master ka yahi dharma aur karma hai.
                  Reply
                2. M
                  Mohan
                  Apr 27, 2017 at 5:56 pm
                  So now God exists for him .... earlier it was ....BACHOON KI KASAM
                  Reply
                  1. M
                    murty
                    Apr 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm
                    1st let him be pure
                    Reply
                    1. M
                      Mohan
                      Apr 27, 2017 at 5:53 pm
                      Lath khaya toe bahut sentu ban a !
                      Reply
                      1. M
                        Murugesa Pandian
                        Apr 27, 2017 at 5:52 pm
                        I really welcome his speech and transparency.
                        Reply
                        1. M
                          Mohan
                          Apr 27, 2017 at 5:51 pm
                          Abstain from giving in to greed ..... but...... never hesitate to order and eat Rs16000/- per plate food .... try to debit to Government account........ when caught say ....WE HAVE NOT PAID THE BILL
                          Reply
                          1. M
                            Mohan
                            Apr 27, 2017 at 5:49 pm
                            PURE party ? That's the joke of the century !
                            Reply
                            1. V
                              Vaarun S
                              Apr 27, 2017 at 5:44 pm
                              sounds like Islam
                              Reply
                              1. R
                                Rizwan
                                Apr 27, 2017 at 6:02 pm
                                I am overwhelmed by your love for Islam.....Being a muslim even I do not think so much about Islam....BUt you guys always think about Islam. May Almighty guide you to the right path :) ☺
                                Reply
                                1. H
                                  Hafeez Mohommed
                                  Apr 27, 2017 at 6:13 pm
                                  Sounds ic like islam... we r pure..
                              2. Load More Comments

                              Best of Express

                              Must Read

                              Apr 27: Latest News