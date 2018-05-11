Kejriwal seeks PM’s intervention in CCTV project

“The process to install CCTV cameras was to begin for which budget was passed. All objections regarding the project were cleared.” (Janak Rathod) “The process to install CCTV cameras was to begin for which budget was passed. All objections regarding the project were cleared.” (Janak Rathod)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday seeking his intervention in execution of the Delhi government’s CCTV project, two days after Lt Governor Anil Baijal constituted a panel to prepare a framework for it.

Kejriwal sought an appointment with Modi and requested him to order Baijal to allow the installation of CCTV cameras, saying that as it was related to women safety there should be no politics over the issue.

On Thursday, the AAP government had declared as “null and void” the L-G appointed committee, saying that it was the government’s job to install CCTV cameras and asked Baijal to prevent rising crimes in the city.

The committee had been formed to “stall” the CCTV project, the chief minister alleged in the letter, claiming that the L-G was doing “politics” over the issue.

The chief minister alleged that there were rumours that the Lt Governor was creating “hurdles” in the execution of CCTV project at the behest of the central government.

“The process to install CCTV cameras was to begin for which budget was passed. All objections regarding the project were cleared. The Cabinet had also given its nod…contract was given to Centre’s company BEL…

“But, your L-G suddenly created hurdles. He (L-G) formed committee on CCTV project without informing us. Why was this committee constituted when process was completed and installation of CCTV cameras was to start…? What will this committee do,” Kejriwal said in his letter.

He claimed that constitution of committee by the L-G without informing the government indicates that Baijal has “ill-intentions”.

“Your L-G had similarly stopped the file of mohalla clinics last year. He made wrong objections on the file for one and half years and did not allow setting up of mohalla clinics for 1.5 years following which there is anger among Delhiites,” he alleged.

“People believe that central government does not want the Delhi government to do good work,” Kejriwal claimed.

Thursday, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain had written to Baijal, saying “Under the Constitution, L-G’s job is to do good policing and prevent crime. Kindly concentrate on your job. It is elected government’s job to install cameras. Please allow us to do our job.”

