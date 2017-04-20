Kejriwal meets Pinarayi, discusses non-Congress alliance to take on BJP

Vijayan and Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday. PTI Vijayan and Kejriwal in Delhi on Wednesday. PTI

KERALA CHIEF Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the possibility of forming a non-Congress alliance to take on the ruling party during a breakfast meet with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Vijayan said, “To face the BJP threat… we cannot merely depend on the Congress. Secular parties should strongly face the threat (and) on that the CPI(M) is always interested.”

Vijayan’s remarks come at a time when the West Bengal unit of his party has revived demand for an electoral understanding with the Congress for the forthcoming municipal elections in the state. Calling Vijayan a “statesman” and hoping that “this relationship will continue”, Kejriwal said, “There is an atmosphere of fear in the country (at present) — businessmen are scared, traders are scared, industrialists are scared…everyone is scared. All good people will have to come forward to counter this.”

Pinarayi said, “The situation in our country is very serious. We have discussed the fear in the society created by the RSS.”

CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan was present during the meeting.

