Kejriwal may term it EVM victory but Delhi’s mandate is nation’s mandate: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah said Tuesday that the mandate people gave in favour of the party in the Delhi corporation election was ‘nation’s mandate’ irrespective of whether AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal may term it as an ‘EVM victory.’ Shah’s remarks came while he addressed newly-elected corporators of the party in Delhi.

He also said that if Kejriwal wants to know the real reason behind the BJP’s victory, he should meet the party’s booth-in-charge.

“BJP’s victory in Delhi civic polls is a stepping stone and marks the end of anarchy,” Shah was quoted saying by PTI.

The BJP won 181 out of 270 civic wards effectively retaining control of all three municipal corporations. The party has been ruling the MCD since 2007. Many members of the Aam Aadmi Party, which placed second with 48 wards, raised allegations that the EVM machines were tampered with and rigged in the BJP’s favour. The AAP, which came to power in Delhi in 2015 winning 67 out of 70 seats, has seen its vote-share plummet from more than 50% to 26%. The Congress, which came third, won 28 wards.

The BJP’s victory in the MCD election follows the party’s landslide win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well. The party, which came second in both Goa and Manipur, also managed to form governments there with the help of post-poll allies. The party already has its eyes on retaining Gujarat, a state it has been ruling continuously since 1995, and snatching Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, both of which go to polls later this year.

