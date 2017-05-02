Kejriwal may term it EVM victory but Delhi’s mandate is nation’s mandate: Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah said Tuesday that the mandate people gave in favour of the party in the Delhi corporation election was ‘nation’s mandate’ irrespective of whether AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal may term it as an ‘EVM victory.’ Shah’s remarks came while he addressed newly-elected corporators of the party in Delhi.
He also said that if Kejriwal wants to know the real reason behind the BJP’s victory, he should meet the party’s booth-in-charge.
“BJP’s victory in Delhi civic polls is a stepping stone and marks the end of anarchy,” Shah was quoted saying by PTI.
The BJP won 181 out of 270 civic wards effectively retaining control of all three municipal corporations. The party has been ruling the MCD since 2007. Many members of the Aam Aadmi Party, which placed second with 48 wards, raised allegations that the EVM machines were tampered with and rigged in the BJP’s favour. The AAP, which came to power in Delhi in 2015 winning 67 out of 70 seats, has seen its vote-share plummet from more than 50% to 26%. The Congress, which came third, won 28 wards.
The BJP’s victory in the MCD election follows the party’s landslide win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand as well. The party, which came second in both Goa and Manipur, also managed to form governments there with the help of post-poll allies. The party already has its eyes on retaining Gujarat, a state it has been ruling continuously since 1995, and snatching Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, both of which go to polls later this year.
- May 2, 2017 at 1:53 pmIndia should not allow any EVM for 2019 General Elections to give the BJP/ RSS any chance for mani tion and should vote only on Ballet Paper under CCTV Surveillance. Further if there is no vote division than BJP can never win and all like minded party should form a Mahagathbandhan in line of Bihar Country may be at least be sure of Fare Elections by this wayReply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:31 pmvow EVM sealed by saket court delhi for MCD delhi elections as votes registered in reistry were less than total votes in machine AMIT TADIPAR foolishly chest thumping saber rattlingReply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:31 pmBJP understand very well they are going to loose election, they started tempering EVM and want win election illegally.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 2:07 pmBJP Can do anything to win Elections . Indian are slowly understanding them. The only advantage they have as of now is division of the Secular Votes once it stops than they can not win even a single seat.See UP where the Secular votes of 54 Poles by SP, Congress and BSP.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:29 pmBeware Indians, this criminal wants big win 2019 election by tampering EVM.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:28 pmTadipaar Amit Same voters who installed Akela Arvind in his chair in Feb 2015 has felt AAP should not be given MCD and so BJP won u also got it right otherwise didn't u replaced all 154 OF YOUR DONKEYS BECAUSE U KNOW THEY WERE INEFFICIENT OR CORRUPT AND MANY OF THEM BOTH. Now what do u feel about K.C.patel whose laudaa wanted to take heat off but has been now caught with his langot flying high in Ghaziabad.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:18 pmIts Much better for Delhi to Retain Mr Kejriwal otherwise it will be more worse if they elect BJP. They will impose taxes and divide community .Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:12 pmलेकिन आप की ही प्रत्याशी ने कोर्ट में याचिका दायर कर दी। इस याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए साकेत कोर्ट ने ईवीएम, रजिस्टर व पर्चियां सील करने के आदेश दिए हैं। छतरपुर वार्ड 70-एस की आम आदमी पार्टी की प्रत्याशी पिंकी त्यागी ने ने एक याचिका दायर की थी जिसके बाद ये आदेश दिया गया है। यहां से पिंकी दो वोट से भाजपा की प्रत्याशी अनीता तंवर से हार गई थीं। उनका आरोप है कि इस चुनाव क्षेत्र में कुल 26455 वोट पड़े जबकि मतगणना केंद्र पर कंप्यूटर से निकले 26884 वोट। ये बड़ा सवाल है कि बाकी के 429 वोट कहां से आ गए। सोमवार को मा े की सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने छतरपुर मतगणना केंद्र पर नियुक्त इलेक्शन ऑफिसर, आरओ को तलब किया है। गिनती के दौरान मतगणना केंद्र पर रखी गई मशीनों, पंजीकरण वाले रजिस्ट्ररों, पर्चियों को सील कर जांच के करने के आदेश जारी किए हैं। मा े की सुनवाई जिला न्यायाधीश आशा मेनन के कोर्ट में हुई।Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:02 pmWhy the earlier land slide verdict for them not considered so and not acted upon !!!Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:00 pmWhen BJP got 3 seats out of 70,They should have realised that Delhi had spoken for the nation.Pity shah didn't say this at that time.It's unfortunate BJP was elected,because now they will become even more arrogant.There will be no improvement in Delhi's MCD.God alone knows what new taxes will be quitely imposed on us.Reply
- May 2, 2017 at 1:31 pmI do not think so. When Delhi spoke the first time they heard it with due humility. i expect that they will treat this resounding victory with due humility too. Mr Amit Shah must not be misread as he often is according to a news channel who recently interviewed him, The BJP was decisive in sending a key message of non tolerance for corruptiom. That was heard loud and clear by the voter. The message from the media and the Delhites was loud and clear CLEANUP your Act. Remember the Central govt also works out of Delhi. Im certain adequate planning has gone into this new stint of the MCD. This is reflected by greater cooperation between MCD and Centre. And theres no intention of raising taxes or abolishing taxes given the financial crunch. With an eye on the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 things can only improve. There is significant scope for improvement. Im an optimist and they need to capture this rare unexpected victory.Reply
