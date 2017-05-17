Kejriwal-Mamata meeting: BJP lawmakers create ruckus outside Abhishek Banerjee’s residence

Representational Image/ File photo Representational Image/ File photo

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence here today when a BJP MP and an MLA tried to gatecrash during a meeting whe was holding with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

West Delhi MP Sarvesh Verma and Rajouri Garden MLA Majinder Sirsa raised slogans against Kejriwal and had heated exchanges with the police after they prevented the two lawmakers from entering the TMC MP’s residence in South Avenue.

The duo said they wanted to discuss the issue of “water crisis” in Delhi with the chief minister who refused to meet them at his residence and instead went to Abhishek Banerjee’s house, apparently to hold discussion with Mamata about putting up a joint presidential candidate by the opposition.

Kejriwal later left the place without meeting the media. However, the West Bengal chief minister denounced the protest by the BJP leaders as “bad in taste” and “not good for democracy”.

“Who will come to my residence I would decide that. A chief minister or even a common man can come to my residence. But such protest by any MLA or MP…. it ill behoves them,” Mamata said.

“One MLA and MP would agitate here…it is not a good thing. If you allow such thing, it would not be good for democracy. It is a mtter of of pity, we should not behave like this,” she said.

Verma, on his part said, the two BJP leaders wanted to meet Kejriwal to explain the woes of people of Delhi due to water shortage.

“MLA and MP go to meet him (Kejriwal) and he does not meet them. We are waiting for him as he did not meet us at his residence. We want to meet him over the water crisis in Delhi,” Verma told journalists as the duo argued with the police to let them in.

“When we came to know that he has come to meet Bengal CM, we also came here to meet him. We want to meet him as he is Delhi CM,” he said. Sirsa said,”We have come here not seek his (Kejriwal) resignation but water. He has time to meet Bengal CM but not us.”

After the two BJP lawmakers had left, an angry Mamata told reporters “Haryana, which has a BJP government, should be asked why Delhi is being deprived of water. There is a water crisis and he (Kejriwal) said it would be resolved tomorrow. Both states should resolve it between themselves.”

The TMC supremo, who arrived here yesterday, had met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the two leaders were said to have discussed the possibility of fielding a joint presidential candidate by the opposition. She is leaving for Kolkata tomorrow.

