Kejriwal gets personal in his fight against Amarinder

A day after his spat with state Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh on Twitter, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday launched a personal attack on the former Punjab CM. Asked to name his party’s CM candidate in Punjab during a press conference in Amritsar on Friday, Kejriwal took potshots at Amarinder Singh, saying AAP’s CM candidate would not have the vices the former CM had.

“Captain Amarinder Singh wakes up at 11 am. AAP will give a CM who wakes up at 5 in the morning. Captain Amarinder Singh is not available after 6 pm for the reasons you all know. Some journalists have told me that Captain drinks liquor after 6 pm. Our CM would work till 10 pm and would not drink liquor,” Kejriwal said. “Captain Amarinder Singh was not available to Congress MLAs during his term as CM. Our candidate will be available to the public all the time. Captain has account in Swiss bank. Our candidate will have account in state banks only,” he said.

Continuing his tirade, the Delhi CM went a step further. “Captain has relations with Pakistan. I hope you all understand (followed by a big laugh by Kejriwal and journalists). But our candidate would be loyal to his wife.” Posing five questions to Captain Amarinder Singh, Kejriwal said, “Now, it is an open secret that Navjot Singh Sidhu is the undeclared CM candidate of Congress. I want to ask Captain Amarinder Singh if he had taken Sidhu’s permission before making unrealistic promises to people.”

“Sidhu had refused to join AAP when we denied him the post of Deputy Chief Minister. He then decided to support Congress after he promised CM’s post,” Kejriwal said, adding that Rahul Gandhi was annoyed with Capt Amarinder Singh and would dump him after using him for campaigning.

His other four questions were about the various promises made by Captain Amarinder Singh. Attacking Badals, the Delhi CM said, “AAP CM candidate would not own contracts of sand, liquor and buses as allegedly owned by Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.”