Kejriwal attacks PM Modi, demands White Paper on demonetisation

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, (PTI Photo)

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not outlining the achievements of demonetisation in his address to the nation on New Year’s Eve.

Kejriwal, who has led rallies against the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the subsequent bank withdrawal restrictions, demanded an impartial probe and a White Paper into the “achievements of the move”.

“We demand a thorough and impartial inquiry into the entire demonetisation mega scam and a White Paper should be brought out on what was achieved and what the country lost due to demonetisation, which led to more than 100 people losing their lives,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in response to the PM’s address on Saturday evening.

“The White Paper should disclose the cost to the nation in terms of fall in GDP growth, fall in production and in agricultural production. The nation was hoping for an announcement by the PM that would bring respite from the bank withdrawal restrictions,” he said.

Kejriwal alleged that the PM “failed to spell out whether any of the four stated objectives of eradication of black money, corruption, crackdown on terror funding and counterfeit currency were achieved”.

“That is simply because nothing was achieved nor was there any will to do so. The PM could not mention even a single positive point that was achieved in this 50-day exercise. Demonetisation has turned out to be a mega scam. First of all, BJP and its friends were given tip offs in advance and were allowed to convert their black money with active help of government agencies. Next, BJP president Amit Shah led the party in purchasing lands across the country in cash,” he alleged.

“The only beneficiary of demonetisation has been Paytm. What was the Prime Minister’s interest in promoting Paytm, a company in which there is Chinese investment?” asked Kejriwal.

He blamed Modi for Sunday’s shoe-throwing in Haryana and tweeted, “Maine kaha tha Modi ji kayar hain. He sent his stooges to hurl a shoe at me. Modi ji, even we can do this but our culture and etiquette do not allow us. How ever much you get shoes thrown or conduct CBI raids, I will continue to tell the truth of the demonetisation scam.”

AAP is set to hold ‘Chaurahe Pe Charcha’, small public meetings, across the country underlining failures of the demonetisation move.

Paytm at metro: CM seeks inquir

As 10 Delhi Metro stations went cashless on Sunday accepting primarily Paytm transactions, CM Arvind Kejriwal said he will seek an inquiry into the move.

“This is being done forcefully, maybe as directed by the PMO. I will speak to Metro (authorities) and ask for the files. How can they impose a decision like this? They are promoting Paytm,” he said.