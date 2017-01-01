Kejriwal an outsider, people should think twice before voting, says Badal

Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal interacts with people during a sangat darshan in Mansa on Saturday. Express Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal interacts with people during a sangat darshan in Mansa on Saturday. Express

Calling Aam Aadmi Party’s(AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal an outsider, Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal Saturday said the Delhi Chief Minister had no knowledge of Punjab issues and hence people “should think twice before casting their votes”. On Saturday, Badal was in Mansa district where he held his trademark sangat darshan programmes in various areas.

Asked about the delay in declaring his candidature from his constituency of Lambi where AAP has fielded Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh, Badal said this was the prerogative of the president of his party SAD. “I cannot say anything about it, but I will abide by the decision of the party and will contest polls from wherever I will be asked from,” he said.

Badal’s son and Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is the SAD president. Jarnail Singh has already started campaigning in Lambi. Meanwhile, the CM toured Mansa and Budhlada constituencies and sanctioned various development works worth Rs 8 crore in rural areas Rs 5 crore in urban area of Mansa. Badal held sangat darshan programmes at Reond Kalan, Akkanwali, Kullrian, Budhlada and other areas on Saturday.