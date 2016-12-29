Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh clash on Twitter. Again

Amarinder Singh (left) and Arvind Kejriwal Amarinder Singh (left) and Arvind Kejriwal

Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal are squaring off against each other not just in the hinterlands of Punjab, but on Twitter as well. And this is not the first time. Both leaders, who are furiously campaigning for the upcoming elections in Punjab, have battled out on Twitter before.

It began with Singh alleging an ‘underhand deal’ between the Akali Dal and AAP shortly after the latter declared Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh as its candidate against chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the constituency of Lambi. Singh said the nomination showed collusion between AAP and SAD to ensure the victory of Badal.

Jarnail’s nomination bid from Lambi shows AAP-SAD collusion to ensure Badal’s victory. Reeks of an underhand deal! — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2016

Soon enough, Kejriwal, who has a follower base of more than 10 million, hit back asking Singh whether he would contest against father-son Badal duo, revenue minister Bickram Singh Majithia or eventually opt for a ‘safe’ seat.

Sir, r u fighting against Prakash Badal ji or sukhbir Badal or Majithia or safe seat? http://t.co/ceSoAxNPn8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 28, 2016

To this, Singh replied saying the story of Badals’ is over and that he would very much like to fight Kejriwal himself.

Badals’ story is over. You tell me where you’re contesting from and I will come fight you there! http://t.co/rpghXJoSwo — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 28, 2016

In what seemed like an endless back-and-forth, the AAP leader responded saying Singh and the Congress are not interested in fighting against the Badals or against drugs, but with his party.

So, u r fighting me, not Badals/drugs. Badals also say they will fight against me. U n Badals wish to fight agnst me not agnst each other http://t.co/VXtZrIlgqs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

Taunting him further, Singh said he has already defeated the Badal-Majithia combine and asked Kejriwal why he was scared to fight against him.

I’ve defeated Jaitely-Majithia combine when you didn’t even know a thing about Punjab. But tell us, why are you so scared of fighting me? http://t.co/qXKFNluReM — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 29, 2016

To this, Kejriwal, who has not been having a smooth relationship with the Centre in his current position as the Delhi chief minister, assured Singh that he was not going to personally fight in the elections in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann, the AAP MP from Sangrur and one of the chief ministerial aspirants, has been nominated from Jalalabad, the seat represented by deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

I m not fighting punjab elex. So, ur challenge hollow. We r fighting Badals/Majithia, who sunk Punjab in drugs. N u r fighting us, not them? http://t.co/yxtvCGv0Xo — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2016

With the dates of the elections scheduled to be announced soon, the top leaders are likely to engage with each other more on social media. The polls, that will take place early next year, is widely assumed to be a three-pronged fight between the Congress, AAP and ruling SAD-BJP combine.

