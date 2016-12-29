Latest News
Arvind Kejriwal, Amarinder Singh clash on Twitter. Again

The polls, that will take place early next year in Punjab, is widely assumed to be a three-pronged fight between the Congress, AAP and ruling SAD-BJP combine.

Amarinder Singh (left) and Arvind Kejriwal

Congress leader Amarinder Singh and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal are squaring off against each other not just in the hinterlands of Punjab, but on Twitter as well. And this is not the first time. Both leaders, who are furiously campaigning for the upcoming elections in Punjab, have battled out on Twitter before.

It began with Singh alleging an ‘underhand deal’ between the Akali Dal and AAP shortly after the latter declared Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh as its candidate against chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in the constituency of Lambi. Singh said the nomination showed collusion between AAP and SAD to ensure the victory of Badal.

Soon enough, Kejriwal, who has a follower base of more than 10 million, hit back asking Singh whether he would contest against father-son Badal duo, revenue minister Bickram Singh Majithia or eventually opt for a ‘safe’ seat.

To this, Singh replied saying the story of Badals’ is over and that he would very much like to fight Kejriwal himself.

In what seemed like an endless back-and-forth, the AAP leader responded saying Singh and the Congress are not interested in fighting against the Badals or against drugs, but with his party.

Taunting him further, Singh said he has already defeated the Badal-Majithia combine and asked Kejriwal why he was scared to fight against him.

To this, Kejriwal, who has not been having a smooth relationship with the Centre in his current position as the Delhi chief minister, assured Singh that he was not going to personally fight in the elections in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann, the AAP MP from Sangrur and one of the chief ministerial aspirants, has been nominated from Jalalabad, the seat represented by deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

With the dates of the elections scheduled to be announced soon, the top leaders are likely to engage with each other more on social media.  The polls, that will take place early next year, is widely assumed to be a three-pronged fight between the Congress, AAP and ruling SAD-BJP combine.

