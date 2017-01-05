Kejriwal alleges PM Modi’s ‘attempts’ to scuttle inquiry proves he took bribe from Sahara

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged attempts to scuttle inquiries against himself proved he took bribes from Sahara.

“Not Sahara but Modi ji who gets immunity. He recd bribes from Sahara. Modiji scuttling all enquiries against him. Proves he took bribes,” Kejriwal said in a tweet Thursday in response to The Indian Express report on how the Income Tax Settlement Commission (ITSC) in one of its quickest orders granted Sahara India immunity from prosecution and penalty after November, 2014 raids threw up ‘diaries’ listing alleged payoffs to politicians.

“Shocking. Modi ji misuses CBI to frame his political opponents but gets himself immunity without any investigation,” Kejriwal said in another tweet.

The Delhi chief minister and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi citing the Sahara ‘diaries’ had alleged that PM Modi received payoffs from Sahara when he was the Gujarat chief minister. The BJP had dismissed the claims.

The final ITSC order, that came just after three hearings, stated only Rs 137.58 crore seized during the November, 2014 raids will be taxed, which the company can pay in 12 installments. The order also mentioned that “the applicant’s contention is that these are dumb documents written by some disgruntled employees…”

The Sahara ‘diaries’ had listed alleged payoffs to over 100 politicians across 14 political parties, including former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit, who questioned the authenticity of the papers. She had also asked the PM why he was shying away from an independent probe into the alleged payoffs deal.

