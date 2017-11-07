Delhi CM Kejriwal advocates death penalty for rapists

#ParadisePapers
"There should be capital punishment for rapist within six months following which rape (cases) would be curbed. For this, Delhi government is ready to provide funds to set up new courts," Kejriwal tweeted.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: November 7, 2017 9:46 pm
Arvind Kejriwal, delhi cm arvind kejriwal, kejriwal on rape, kejriwal on death penalty, kejriwal death penalty tweet, Kejriwal wants death penalty for rapists, death penalty for rape, delhi news, india news, indian express news Kejriwal was responding to a tweet of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal about the rape of a seven-year-old girl in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawla area.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday advocated capital punishment for rapists, and said the Delhi government was ready to fund new courts for this.

Earlier in the day, the DCW chief had said to ensure rapists of minor girls got the death penalty within six months, she was ready to work in her office and on the field non-stop until November 14.

Two juveniles had been apprehended for allegedly raping the minor on Saturday, the police said yesterday.

