Kashmir Editors Guild condemns CBI searches at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s home

Prannoy Roy (Files) Prannoy Roy (Files)

The Kashmir Editors Guild (KEG) on Tuesday strongly condemned the searches carried out by the CBI at NDTV founder Prannoy Roy’s residence, saying it was a “muscular manifestation” of muzzling the independent media.

The guild, in a statement, said the raids indicate that there was a sort of emergency being imposed without making it public. “The strong-arm tactic being used to force media take the official line is in no way going to help democracy as it violates the basics of guarantees to media that the Constitution enshrines,” it added.

“The KEG condemns the raids being carried out on NDTV and sees it as yet another muscular manifestation of muzzling the independent media,” it said.

The guild said it wanted the leadership of the county to reconsider such “extremely undemocratic measures to force an official narrative”. The guild also hit out at various Delhi-based news channels for their “bid to be uncharitable towards the media in Kashmir.

“The KEG reiterates the fact that Kashmir media is one of the most professional media in south Asia as it paid a heavy cost for honestly and objectively reporting the conflict over two decades,” it added.

