Keeping vigil on wheat procurement: Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Punjab Vigilance Bureau is keeping a vigil on the ongoing wheat procurement in the state to ensure that farmers and aarthias (commission agents) should not face any difficulty or harassment from any “corrupt” official, an official said.

IGP Vigilance Amardeep Singh Rai on Tuesday visited grain markets in Sangrur, Dhuri and Malerkotla and interacted with the farmers and the aarthias to hear their grievances, besides getting feedback regarding the ongoing wheat procurement, an official spokesman of the organisation said in a statement issued here.

He said Rai spent “quality time” with the farmers in the grain markets and made them aware about the Vigilance Bureau’s mission of ending corruption in the state.

“The IGP Vigilance appealed to the farmers and the aarthis to report any corrupt practice they witness in the ongoing wheat procurement without any hesitation,” the spokesman said.

Rai, who was accompanied by officials from district administrations concerned, also directed local vigilance officials to ensure that not even a single farmer or aarthia, who were working hard to make the state a food bowl of the country, should face any problem due to any “corrupt” official, he added.

