Keepers of the turtles

Hatchlings on Madhavpur beach making their way to the sea. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Hatchlings on Madhavpur beach making their way to the sea. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

The impression on the sand is familiar, a bit like what a tractor tyre would have left behind. Pravin Solanki, 42, hastens to the spot and lets out a cry of joy: “Kachab (female sea turtle)!”. There are more such marks and Solanki follows the trail till he reaches a sandy mound and finds what he has been looking for — a Green Sea turtle nest.

Solanki and nephew Vijay, ad-hoc forest guards with the Gujarat Forest Department, are patrolling the Gorsar shore at Porbandar, one of India’s biggest nesting rookeries of the endangered Green Sea turtles.

Solanki calls up Vijay, who is patrolling along another stretch of the coast, and the nephew soon rushes in, holding a bucket with a bed of moist sand. The duo carefully pick each egg from the nest and put them all in the bucket — 107 in all. The eggs, nestled safely in Vijay’s bucket, will be taken to the Madhavpur Sea Turtle Hatchery 11 km away.

The hatchery at Madhavpur village, around 60 km south of Porbandar town, is part of the state government’s efforts to conserve the marine species. Set up in the 1990s, it is the oldest in the state, and came up after research suggested that the population of the Green Sea turtles along the Gujarat coast was dwindling.

Eggs inside a turtle nest hardly a few centimetres long when born. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Eggs inside a turtle nest hardly a few centimetres long when born. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Nearly one-third of Gujarat’s 1,650-km-long coastline, the longest in the country and with long stretches of sandy beaches, is ideal breeding ground for the Green Sea turtles. But, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the number of nesting incidents for Green Sea turtles along the Gujarat coast came down from 866 in 1981 to 461 in 2000.

Hatcheries such as the one at Madhavpur and nine others along the Gujarat coast are meant to protect turtle nests from poachers and predators such as jackals and dogs. Besides, they ensure safe passage to hatchlings, when they emerge from nests and start crawling towards the sea, during which time they can become easy prey to dogs or shorebirds such as sea gulls and ibis.

Five of the world’s seven species of sea turtles — the Green Sea, Olive Ridley, Hawksbill, Loggerhead and Leatherback — inhabit the Indian coastal waters.

Sea turtles fall under Schedule-I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which lists animals requiring the highest level of legal protection. Forest officers say that on an average, only one hatchling of a thousand reaches adulthood.

“People living along the coast now know that disturbing its nest will lead to their arrest. Therefore, they keep away from their nests and turtles,” says Jagmal Nandaniya, the forester in charge of the Madhavpur hatchery.

Increased human activity along the shore, scaring these shy creatures, is one of the hurdles facing turtle conservation. A couple of years ago, the Forest Department had to shut down its hatchery in Chorwad as no nesting was recorded on a nearby beach, which is a popular tourist destination.

“Nesting incidents on the Madhavpur beach too have been rare for the last five years, barring last year, as more and more people have been visiting the beach,” says Nandaniya, the forester.

At the hatchery, Solanki and Bhanu Vaja, another worker, carefully place the eggs in an artificial 2.5-feet-deep sand nest. “We have to place them in the same position as they were in the natural nest — the ones at the bottom will have to be placed down below and so on,” says Solanki, one of the four workers at the hatchery.

The turtles grow to anywhere between 90 and 120 cm. (Express photo by Javed Raja) The turtles grow to anywhere between 90 and 120 cm. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Once that is done, the workers wait patiently for around two months for turtle hatchlings to emerge from the nest and crawl around in an attempt to find their way to the sea. Around two days after hatching, they emerge from their nests, usually in groups and at night, and start crawling in the direction of the brightest horizon which, at night, is the moon-lit sea surface. Eventually, Solanki and the other workers collect the baby turtles in a bucket and release them a few metres from the sea.

The nesting season of Green Sea turtles along Gujarat coast begins in July and goes on till February. From August 2017 to February 14, 2018, the 40-km coastline covered by the Madhavpur hatchery recorded 26 nesting incidents — one of Olive Ridley and the others of the Green Sea turtles. These nests together had 2,447 eggs and the hatchery had released 1,785 hatchlings (as of February 28) this season. The staff at the facility say around 300 eggs are still in the hatchery and the hatchlings will continue to emerge from the artificial nests till at least early April.

Kana Satnath, 35, a casual labourer from Gorsar village, says, “The turtles come out on the shore at night to lay eggs. But no one can think of poaching their eggs or hunting them as these guards are watching all the time.”

Bharat Pandavadra, a college student from Gorsar village near Madhavpur, says he has not seen a live Green turtle. “I have seen marks on the beach and people tell me they are of Green turtles,” says the 19-year-old who is out for a stroll on the beach.

Given the odds against their survival, Solanki says this was the reason he protested against an experiment conducted last season, when hatchlings were kept in water tubs at the hatchery for a few days after they emerged from nests so that tourists could see them. “I noticed that the hatchlings remained stunted though we gave them lobsters to eat. And many of them would die within a few days inside the tub itself. It pained me to release the other weak hatchlings into the sea. This year, I protested, saying I would leave unless the experiment was aborted,” he says, while patrolling the coast near the Nagbai Iye temple in Gorsar village.

Noticing signs of sand having been mined, he makes a few enquiries. “If they want sand for constructing homes, they can take it from the Bhadar river bed. The sand on this beach is for turtles. It can’t be touched,” he says, asking a villager to alert him in case he spots illegal sand mining activity.

Pravin Solanki keeping a vigil on Madhavpur beach. (Express photo by Javed Raja) Pravin Solanki keeping a vigil on Madhavpur beach. (Express photo by Javed Raja)

Solanki, along with his elder brother Vaju and father Mansukh, started working at the Madhavpur hatchery as a daily-wager soon after its inception — part of the Forest Department’s policy to hire local residents familiar with the coast and the turtles.

Solanki’s father and brother are no more. For the last six years, he has been joined by Bhanu Vaja and his brother Vaju’s two sons, Vijay and Manish. While Solanki and Vijay patrol coasts, Vaja acts as caretaker-cum-guide at the hatchery, showing visitors around and maintaining a register of the number of nests discovered, their location, the number of eggs found in each nest, the hatchlings released from the hatchery, visits by top forest officers etc. Manish, who does casual work during the day in the village, reports for night duty at the hatchery.

Forest officers say the 42-year-old Solanki is “an expert” on sea-turtle breeding.

Solanki says he does this work “only for the love of these creatures”. His wages, which add up to Rs 6,800 a month, are never enough for his family of eight, with two of his six children still in school. “But I’ll continue looking after these turtles for as long as I can,” he says, adding that he hopes the government will someday give him a permanent job.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya