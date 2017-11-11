Keep taking feedback from ground, PM Narendra Modi tells ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

With the BJP gearing up for a series of electoral tests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked the ministers to focus on people-centric activities so that the programmes of the government touch the lives of the masses. At the monthly meeting with his Council of Ministers, the Prime Minister advised them that they should keep taking feedback from the ground on how the schemes rolled out by the respective ministries are doing on the ground.

According to sources, three ministers, Hardeep Puri (MoS with Independent Charge, Housing and Urban Affairs), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (MoS, Agriculture) and Anant Kumar Hegde (MoS, Skill Development) made presentations.

The presentations were to initiate discussion on “new concept building” and on “ease of life for aspirational class”, sources said.

This assumes significance as the ministers met in the backdrop of increasing criticism against the BJP-led government that it had failed to generate jobs for the youth, who constituted a major support base for the BJP in the elections since 2014.

The BJP is preparing for electoral battles in crucial states, including Gujarat, where it is expected to counter the criticism on its ability to deliver what it promised. Party sources have said that the BJP is likely to focus on youth, women and rural votes in the upcoming elections.

Earlier too, the Prime Minister met his Council of Ministers where implementation of welfare programmes were assessed and the ministers given suggestions to improve.

