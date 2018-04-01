KCR Govt committed economic fraud: Congress

Building of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Khanna) Building of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, in Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Attacking the TRS government over the findings of the CAG report, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday alleged that the TRS government has committed a serious economic offence and hence should resign. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in its latest report over the state government’s programmes and policies has “exposed” that the government “fudged” budget figures showing loans as revenue, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

“This was done not only to mislead the people to show Telangana as richest and revenue surplus state but also to cheat financial institutions to get more loans”, he charged.

“The government has committed a serious economic crime which is unprecedented in the entire country,” a party release quoted Reddy as saying.

The Congress was exploring all legal means to take action against the chief minister, finance minister, finance secretary and other officials concerned, on what he alleged, over “manipulating” figures to show a deficit budget as revenue surplus budget. He said that the CAG has also “exposed the diversion of funds” from SC Sub-Plan for other purposes.

The government has lost moral grounds to continue in power after the CAG exposure, Reddy said. He said the Congress would expose the “criminal” acts of the government and the implications of its financial “fraud” before the public in the party’s second phase of the 10 day ‘Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra’ in Telangana, which commenced today.

The TPCC president slammed the state Government over expulsion of its two MLAs and suspension of 1l members for the entire budget session on March 13, a day after the “unruly” incidents during the Governor’s address to the joint sitting of the legislature.

