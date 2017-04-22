KCR elected TRS chief for eighth time

K Chandrashekar Rao at the meeting on Friday. Express photo K Chandrashekar Rao at the meeting on Friday. Express photo

K Chandrashekar Rao was elected unopposed as Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS)’s president for the eight time on Friday. The Telangana chief minister outlined his government’s efforts to mitigate problems of farmers after his election at TRS’s plenary at Kompally near Hyderabad. He highlighted his government’s achievements over the last three years, including in overcoming problems like power shortage.

Rao said that he would write to the Centre seeking inclusion of farm labour under NREGA works. He said that the government will set up farmer welfare associations from the village to the state level. “The government will start it with seed money of Rs 500 crore which would be allocated in the next budget. These associations will help farmers help each other during times of distress.’’ He said that they were in the process of identifying crops suitable for particular areas.

Rao announced that each farmer would receive Rs 4,000 per acre to purchase fertilizers, seeds etc. “The amount would be deposited before the start of rabi and kharif seasons every year. I want the Telangana farmer to be king again.’’ He said that he wanted Telangana farmers to prosper so that farming is no longer looked down upon.

Rao took charge of conducting sessions at the plenary, allocating 30 minutes to each speaker to put forward their views. He reminded them to stick to the time limits. MP C Malla Reddy and MLC Mohammed donated Rs 1 crore each to the party while MLAs from Nalgonda donated Rs 25 lakh. The TRS passed seven resolutions, including for increasing reservation for BC-E category and STs at the event.

