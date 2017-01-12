KCP chief among two arrested in Delhi

The chief of Manipur’s proscribed Kangliepak Communist Party was on Thursday arrested along with a woman from east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar area.

Delhi Police’s Special Cell arrested Khoirom Ranjit aka Rocky aka Great Macha, who is wanted in connection with various terror attacks in Manipur, this morning, said a senior police officer.

He was arrested along with a woman identified as Inugbam Sanatombi Devi, he added. Further details are awaited.