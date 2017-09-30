KC(M) to support IUML candidate in Vengara assembly bypoll

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Kerala Congress (M), a former alliance partner of the Congress-led UDF, today extended its support to the Indian Union Muslim League candidate for the Vengara Assembly bypoll.

Addressing a press meet at his hometown Pala, Mani said the KC(M) support extended to IUML candidate K N A Khader should not be seen as a bid by his party to seek a re-entry into the UDF.

IUML is a key partner in the UDF.

The KC(M) had quit the UDF in August last year after blaming a section of the Congress leadership for the rout in the Assembly elections held in May of that year. Mani had extended his support to IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty when he contested from Malappuram in the Lok Sabha bypoll held on April 12.

Recalling the KC(M) support extended to Kuhalikutty in the Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll, Mani said it was quite natural for his party to support the IUML candidate in the seat vacated by Kunhalikutty. The IUML had sought the support of the KC(M) for its candidate Khader in the byelection scheduled on October 11.

It was necessitated following the resignation of sitting MLA Kunhalikutty on his election to the Lok Sabha from Malappuram in April this year. The Lok Sabha bypoll was caused by the death of former union minister E Ahmed.

Mani said the KC(M) decision to support the IUML candidate is also influenced by the cordial relations his party enjoyed with Panakkad Thangal, the unquestioned leader of the IUML. The KC(M) has not aligned with any front after severing its ties with the UDF.

