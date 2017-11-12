Kaziranag rhino deaths: Assam to review anti-poaching steps every month

FILE – At least four rhinos had fallen victims to poachers in the last fortnight. (AP Photo/File) FILE – At least four rhinos had fallen victims to poachers in the last fortnight. (AP Photo/File)

The Assam government has decided to hold monthly meetings at the Kaziranga National Park to keep itself updated about the efficacy of the steps taken to curb poaching of rhinos. At least four rhinos had fallen victims to poachers in the last fortnight.

A meeting was called on Sunday by Chief Secretary V K Pipersenia to chalk out strategies to check poaching at the World Heritage Site with Deputy commissioners, Superintendents of police and forest officials of the five district of Sonitpur, Biswanath, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Nagaon participated.

Speaking to PTI, Chief Secretary Pipersenia said the meeting held discussions on finding a permanent solution to the poaching issue and a roadmap will be drawn which will take views of all deputy commissioners and superintendents of police and forest divisions on how to stop the repeated killings of rhinos in the Park.

Stating that review meetings will be held every month with the district authorities for strategy development, he said a committee for anti-poaching — Kaziranga Anti-poaching Coordination Mechanism — will be set up and discussed with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The meeting also reviewed the anti poaching strategy taken up by the forest department even as six rhinos have been killed in Kaziranga National Park this year, he added.

On Novemver 10, police in Nagaon district had arrested three poachers hailing from Kohima in Nagaland after they fled from Haibargaon check point where police recovered huge cache of arms from their vehicle.

