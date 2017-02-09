Kaushambi pollution: NGT forms panel to examine situation

The National Green Tribunal today formed a panel comprising officials of the pollution control boards of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to examine air quality, noise pollution and traffic congestion near the Kaushambi bus terminal on Delhi border and asked it to submit an analysis report. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Swatanter Kumar also directed the committee comprising senior officers of the Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to personally visit the affected areas and “formulate short-term and long-term action plans to ensure prevention and control of pollution”.

The bench was hearing a contempt plea filed by Kaushambi Apartments Residents Welfare Association (KARWA) in which they have contended that despite the tribunal’s order, the authorities have failed to remove encroachments near the bus terminal.

Advocate Bhumika Kapoor, who appeared for the applicants, sought initiation of contempt proceedings and action against the authorities and said the pollution level in the area is very high due to presence of two bus terminals (Anand Vihar and Kaushambi) within 200 metres of each other.

The bench asked the committee to hold a meeting within a week and directed the Ghaziabad municipal authority, including its commissioner, to attend the meeting.

The green panel said that the committee should deal with three aspects including “how far the tribunal’s earlier directions have been complied with and what is the extent of performance of the respective statutory functioning of these bodies and the ground reality”.

It directed that “samples of air quality, noise pollution” be taken and an analysis report be placed before the tribunal in two weeks thereafter.

“Report regarding analysis of traffic congestion be also filed within two weeks thereafter. List the matter for further direction on March 17,” the bench said.

During the hearing, counsel for UPPCB, said the pollution level at Anand Vihar is the highest in Delhi and it is due to movement of diesel vehicles and ‘kaccha’ roads in the area.