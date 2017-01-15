Katni SP transfer: Madhya Pradesh CM backs minister, says ED to probe

Even as protests continued in Katni to seek reinstatement of former Superintendent of Police Gaurav Tiwari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday backed his minister Sanjay Pathak and said that he will not act against anyone merely on allegations of wrongdoings.

Tiwari, a 2010-batch IPS officer who had ordered a probe into an alleged Rs 500-crore scam involving fraudulent bank accounts, was transferred to Chhindwara. Opposition parties alleged that Tiwari was abruptly transferred because the probe had reached the doorstep of MoS Pathak.

Chouhan said the police are not equipped to probe the matter and that he had written to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take over the investigation.