Katni hawala scam: Cremation of accused stopped for post-mortem

The family of Santosh Garg, an accused in the Katni hawala scam, was set to cremate him in Hardwar on Wednesday when the Madhya Pradesh Police got in touch with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts and got the final rites stopped. The move came amid allegations that Garg’s death was suspicious.

Garg, a coal trader and transporter, was at large since the money laundering scam broke in Katni town of Madhya Pradesh last year.

Read | Enforcement Directorate team reaches Katni to probe hawala racket

Amar Dahayat, an employee of his firm, had approached the police after he received a notice from the Income Tax department, asking him to explain transactions running into crores from his Axis Bank account. In his complaint, Dahayat accused Garg of opening a fake account in his name and making high-value illegal transactions. Police filed an FIR on the basis of his complaint.

Watch What Else Is making News

Dahayat was among many Katni residents who received I-T notices about huge transactions from their accounts. His account was used to make transactions worth Rs 1.30 crore since January 2016.

The police claimed Garg, aged around 60, was unwell and died a natural death. They said he was undergoing treatment for liver ailment in Nagpur and Hardwar. The police added that they stopped the cremation because he was an accused and they did not want to take any chances.

Katni SP Shashikant Shukla said the police stopped his cremation with the help of the UP police and a post-mortem was carried out. He said Garg’s family was certain that he died a natural death.