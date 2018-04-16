Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi: Fast track rape cases if serious about ‘justice for our daughters’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File) Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (File)

Taking on the NDA government for failing to keep a check on the rising cases of rapes of minors, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fast track those cases if he is serious about giving justice to India’s daughters. Gandhi tweeted that in 2016, a total of 19,675 rapes of minors were reported and called it shameful. “PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing ‘justice for our daughters’,” tweeted Gandhi.

There were 19,675 rapes of minor children reported in 2016. This is shameful. PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing “justice for our daughters”. #SpeakUp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2018

In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl belonging to the Bakarwal tribe was allegedly gangraped after the accused had held her in captivity in the village temple for a week in January. In UP’s Unnao district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and her father was beaten by the politician’s brother before he died in police custody. Police inaction and the silence or delayed response of political leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, intensified anger among people.

Breaking his silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Prime Minister Modi had last week said that the country’s “daughters” would “definitely get justice”. “I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice,” he said.

After PM Modi’s statement on Friday, Gandhi had reacted on Twitter where he ‘thanked’ the prime minister for breaking his silence on both the rape cases but also asked when will the victims finally get justice. Earlier, on Thursday midnight, he had also led a candlelight vigil, to protest against the two rape cases that have created a storm across the country.

