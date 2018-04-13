Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Your silence is unacceptable, Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday midnight, led a candlelight vigil, to protest against the two rape cases that have created a storm across the country. (Express photo/File) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday midnight, led a candlelight vigil, to protest against the two rape cases that have created a storm across the country. (Express photo/File)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and said the latter’s silence in the matter is unacceptable. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women and children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state. India is waiting.”

The party, on the other hand, also took to the micro-blogging site to criticise PM Modi’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme. It posted, “PM Modi likes to use catchy slogans like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” to win elections. But, typically, he goes unusually silent when betis are raped, brutalized, and murdered. Mr PM: how many more atrocities will it take for you to #SpeakUp?”

PM Modi likes to use catchy slogans like “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” to win elections. But, typically, he goes unusually silent when betis are raped, brutalized, and murdered. Mr PM: how many more atrocities will it take for you to #SpeakUp? pic.twitter.com/Ed1ay4ZmNi — Congress (@INCIndia) April 13, 2018

The Congress also slammed BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi for saying that the Centre was merely being targetted and blamed for issues that were concerning various states. “You see their plan – first shout ‘minority minority’, then ‘Dalit Dalit’, and now ‘women women’ and then they try to somehow fix the blame of state issues on the Centre. All this, while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments,” the MP had said.

To this, the Congress said: “BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi’s insensitive remark is an insult to Indian citizens standing up for their rights. Her statement reflects her party’s regressive ideology. She must take back her words and apologize immediately.”

Earlier, Rahul on Thursday midnight, led a candlelight vigil, to protest against the two rape cases that have created a storm across the country. He was accompanied by mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate in the national capital. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra along with several other Congress workers were also present at the protest.

“This is not a political protest, this is a national matter. The government should be able to protect the dignity of women in this nation,” says Rahul told reporters. “We want the government to resolve the matter, women should at least feel safe,” he added.

A number of women and student organisations also protested in the national capital against the PM’s silence over the horrific crimes.

