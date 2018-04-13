Congress protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate, Priyanka joins the march

Rahul Gandhi candlelight march at India Gate LIVE: Earlier in the day, the Congress supremo condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and called it a ‘crime against humanity’. (File) Rahul Gandhi candlelight march at India Gate LIVE: Earlier in the day, the Congress supremo condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and called it a ‘crime against humanity’. (File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a candlelight vigil at India Gate in the national capital on Thursday midnight to protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and called it a ‘crime against humanity’. “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to the girl at Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

A Bakherwal Muslim girl was allegedly repeatedly gangraped inside a “devsthan” (prayer hall) and kept sedated for hours in Rasana, Jammu, early this year. Her body was found in the nearby forests seven days later. Seven persons have been arrested till now in the case.

