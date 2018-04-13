Congress protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases LIVE: Rahul Gandhi arrives at India Gate, Priyanka joins the march

Presents Latest News
Rahul Gandhi candlelight march at India Gate LIVE: "Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice," he said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2018 12:18:53 am
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a candlelight vigil at India Gate in the national capital on Thursday midnight to protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Like millions of Indians my heart hurts tonight. India simply cannot continue to treat its women the way it does. Join me in a silent, peaceful, candlelight vigil at India Gate at midnight tonight to protest this violence and demand justice.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief condemned the gangrape and brutal murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu, and called it a ‘crime against humanity’. “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to the girl at Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished. What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

Read | Will bring law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors, says Mehbooba Mufti

A Bakherwal Muslim girl was allegedly repeatedly gangraped inside a “devsthan” (prayer hall) and kept sedated for hours in Rasana, Jammu, early this year. Her body was found in the nearby forests seven days later. Seven persons have been arrested till now in the case.

Follow the LIVE updates here:

Live Blog

Rahul Gandhi candlelight march to India Gate LIVE: Congress chief to protest over Kathua, Unnao rape cases

Highlights

00:17 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Mehbooba Mufti reassures justice for the eight-year-old Kathua girl, says will bring law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said the government will introduce a new law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors across the state.

While reassuring justice for the eight-year-old girl who was brutally gangraped and murder early this year, the CM said on Twitter, “I want to assure the entire nation that I stand committed not just to ensure justice for the minor girl but also seek exemplary punishment for those responsible for a crime whose brutal savagery has shamed humanity.”

She added, “We will never ever let another child suffer in this way. We will bring a new law that will make the death penalty mandatory for those who rape minors, so this case becomes the last.” READ MORE

00:10 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Robert Vadra also seen at India Gate

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra have also joined the protest with Rahul Gandhi at India Gate. (Source: ANI)

00:03 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi reaches India Gate to protest against Kathua, Unnao rape cases
00:00 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Ghulam Nabi Azad mocks PM's 'Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao' campaign
23:53 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
Congress supporters and members also reach the party headquarters in New Delhi

Congress supporters throng the party headquarters at 24 Akbar Road as Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a march to India Gate at midnight.READ:  Kathua rape-murder case: Demand for CBI probe continues to polarise J-K; nation shocked by gruesome incident

23:43 (IST) 12 Apr 2018
Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches 24 Akbar Road ahead of Rahul Gandhi's candlelight march at India Gate

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad reaches Congress' 10 Akbar Road office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's candlelight vigil at India Gate

