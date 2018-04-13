Kathua, Unnao rape cases: PM Modi breaks silence, says ‘our daughters will definitely get justice’

PM Modi on Kathua rape: Such incidents, be it in any state of the country, shatter human emotions. PM Modi on Kathua rape: Such incidents, be it in any state of the country, shatter human emotions.

Breaking his silence on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases that have shocked the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the victims will definitely get justice. “Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice,” said Modi during the inauguration of BR Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.

The prime minister added that such incidents shake human sensibilities. “Such incidents, be it in any state of the country, shake our sensibilities. I want to assure the nation that no culprit will be spared. Justice will be done. We all need to come together in fight against such evil of the society,” said Modi

Earlier, Modi’s silence on the issue was heavily criticised by the Opposition with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi saying the prime minister not uttering a word on the issue is unacceptable. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, “Mr Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. 1. What do YOU think about the growing violence against women and children? 2. Why are accused rapists and murderers protected by the state. India is waiting.”

Read Also: SC takes cognisance of lawyers’ obstruction in Kathua gangrape case

Rahul on Thursday midnight, led a candlelight vigil, to protest against the two rape cases that have created a storm across the country. He was accompanied by mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate in the national capital. Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra along with several other Congress workers were also present at the protest.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, accused the Opposition, especially the Congress, of adopting the “pick and choose” policy of condemning rape incidents and crime against women.

Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi questioned the candle light vigil taken by the Congress Thursday night at the India Gate in condemnation of the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. “During the 1984 riots, violence against women took place, they were ill-treated. Rapes happened during that time. But there was no candle march for those incidents. There were many other cases like these including Nirbhaya, Nagaon. But no candle march took place then.Why? So, they (Congress) should stop this pick and choose policy. Women exploitation should be looked from just one perspective and condemned equally,” said Lekhi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd