Kathua, Unnao rape cases: Nationwide protests erupt demanding justice for victims

Massive protests were organised across various parts of the country under “Not In My Name” campaign to demand justice for victims of Kathua and Unnao rape cases. The protestors on Sunday demanded from the government to create a safer environment for women in the country.

Carrying banners and placards, protesters marched in New Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, demanding that government quickly prosecute rape suspects. Candlelight vigils were also held in some places. A silent protest was organised in Mumbai which was joined by Kiran Rao, wife of actor Aamir Khan, singer Vishal Dadlani and others.

The outrage was triggered following the gruesome rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua of Jammu & Kashmir. Meanwhile, another case was reported in Unnao of Uttar Pradesh where a BJP MLA is a prime suspect. On Saturday, another case of rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was reported in Surat of Gujarat, where the Police is yet to ascertain the identity of the victim.

