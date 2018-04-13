Kathua, Unnao rape cases LIVE updates: No matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The horrific crimes in Kathua and Unnao have led to massive outrage across the country with protests being organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and other places. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) early this morning detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the Unnao case in which a 17-year-old girl was alleged raped and her father later died in judicial custody; in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old has assumed a political colour. The local BJP here is rallying against the police in support of the accused.
Making an statement in the Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make any statement on either of the incidents.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi led a midnight candlelight march to India Gate on Thursday seeking justice for the victims. A number of student and women organisations, too, protested in Delhi and other places
Ensuring justice for the eight-year-old girl, J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said, “I want to assure the entire nation that I stand committed not just to ensure justice for the minor girl but also seek exemplary punishment for those responsible for a crime whose brutal savagery has shamed humanity.” “The Jammu and Kashmir government will introduce a new law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors across the state,” she asserted.
Highlights
No matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared, says Yogi Adityanath on Unnao incident
Making a statement in the Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, 'Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared.' (ANI photo)
Commenting on the Kathua rape, J-K DGP SP Vaid said, 'It is a very heinous crime, it can't get worse than this. The SIT has done a very professional job and filed charge sheet, now we hope justice will be done.'
There should be no victim shaming, says Smriti Irani
Reacting to both the incidents, Union Information and Broadcasting minister Smriti Irani said, 'Law agencies and government are taking necessary action. As a woman, I believe and request there should be no victim shaming.'
What happened in Kathua is a shame on our society: Ambika Soni
Reacting to the Kathua incident, Congress leader Ambika Soni said, "What happened in Kathua is a shame on our society. We cannot have been so depraved and gone to become so inhuman to do such a thing. It's taking so long to nab the culprits when everybody knows who they are and still you are not able to ply the processes of the law."
Kuldeep Singh Sengar being questioned
Kuldeep Singh Sengar's detention comes a day after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government handed over the cases of alleged rape and subsequent death of the rape victim's father, registered by state police to the CBI. Soon after the reference, the agency swung into action and picked up Sengar at around 5 am from his residence. He is being questioned at Lucknow CBI office.
Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra were also present along with their daughter. At times, the chaotic crowd appeared getting out of control and Priyanka was shoved by some, prompting her to ask people to maintain calm and remember the “cause” for which they had come there.The Congress workers raised slogans against the Centre, while some were seen holding placards against the BJP governments at Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. Gandhi said the women of the country were afraid to venture out today and asked the PM to come out of slumber. Many were shouting slogans like “Modi Bhagao, Beti Bachao” as they held candles as a mark of protest.
On Thursday midnight, Congress leaders, including Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ambika Soni, Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Sushmita Dev, joined Gandhi and walked from the party headquarters to India Gate along with hundreds of party workers holding candles, recalling similar protests that had been held after the brutal gang-rape of 23-year-old paramedical student Nirbhaya in 2012. Several students, people from civil society groups, professionals and mediapersons, too, joined the march.
In Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl belonging to the Bakherwal tribe was allegedly gangraped after the accused had held her in captivity in the village temple for a week in January.
In UP’s Unnao district, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and her father was beaten by the politician’s brother before he died in police custody.
Police inaction and the silence or delayed response of political leaders, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, has intensified the anger further.
Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the increasing cases of sexual violence against women, and said she would go on an indefinite hunger strike at the Raj Ghat from Friday to protest against the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents.
Nearly 20 city-based organisations would hold protests against rape incidents at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on Friday. People from all walks of life — politicians, sportspersons and actors — have spoken out and demanded strict action against the culprits.
On Thursday, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh had tweeted about the case advocating a punishment so severe ‘that we can make an example of them for generations.’
Reacting to Kathua incident, Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi on Friday said: “I am deeply disturbed by the rape case in Kathua and all the recent rape cases that have happened on children. I and the ministry intend to bring an amendment to the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act asking for the death penalty for rape on children below 12 years”. She said this in a television interview on Friday.
Latest: The Supreme Court has sought material on record to take judicial note of strike call of J&K and Kathua bar bodies in view of minor's gangrape.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi also protested against the Kathua and Unnao rape incidents. Heled a midnight candlelight march on Thursday against the incidents as a number of student and women organisations protested in Delhi over the silence maintained by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the horrific crimes. Similar demonstrations were also held in Kolkata and Uttar Pradesh, though much smaller in scale.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed all its ministers, legislators and senior leaders to be present for a special meeting tomorrow in Srinagar at 11 am.
The CBI team has arrived at the hotel in Unnao where the victim's family members are staying. (ANI photo))
The most strident voice among them all has been that of the Hindu Ekta Manch, an outfit formed to “demand justice” for the accused and whose members cut across party lines. From a BJP state secretary to a Youth Congress leader, from an “election agent” of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to Panthers Party leaders.
Meanwhile, behind the shrill show of support for the accused, the campaign against J&K Police’s Crime Branch, and demands for the case to be handed over to the CBI, the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl has cleaved open several faultlines in the state. Hindu versus Muslim. Hindu-majority Jammu-Kathua-Samba-Udhampur versus Muslim-majority Kashmir valley-Chenab valley-Pir Panjal.
A purported video of the girl's father before his death has gone viral and was also aired by several TV news channels.In the video, he alleged that he was mercilessly beaten up, including with rifle butts, by the MLAs brother and others in the presence of police.
The case came into limelight after the victim tried to immolate herself on Sunday outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence, alleging police inaction against Sengar.The victim's father died in judicial custody almost a week after he was reportedly thrashed by the MLA's brother and others.
Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-term MLA, enjoys immense clout cutting across party lines in the rural areas around Unnao district, a semi-urban area about 70 km from Lucknow.
The CBI registered three separate cases in connection with the alleged rape of a minor girl by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Unnao district. The Centre too acted with alacrity referring the matter to the CBI last night. The agency sleuths swooped down at the residence of Sengar in Lucknow in the early hours today and took him for questioning at its office in Lucknow, the officials said.
"I want strict action to be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment," the victim was quoted as saying by ANI after Sengar's detention.
Relative of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Prakhar Singh said,"We ourselves had demanded a CBI inquiry. This morning CBI came and asked us to come to the CBI headquarters as they wanted to talk."
On Thursday, an FIR was filed against the Banagarmau MLA and he was subsequently booked by the UP Police on various charges under the IPC, including rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation, in the case. The case was handed over to CBI on Wednesday after submission of report by the Special Investigation Team along with a video that purportedly shows the girl’s father saying he was assaulted by Sengar’s brother Atul in the presence of police.
