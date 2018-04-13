Kathua, Unnao rape cases LIVE updates: No matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Unnao rape case LIVE updates: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s detention comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the case to CBI. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Unnao rape case LIVE updates: BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s detention comes a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the case to CBI. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The horrific crimes in Kathua and Unnao have led to massive outrage across the country with protests being organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and other places. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) early this morning detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the Unnao case in which a 17-year-old girl was alleged raped and her father later died in judicial custody; in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, meanwhile, the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old has assumed a political colour. The local BJP here is rallying against the police in support of the accused.

Making an statement in the Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to make any statement on either of the incidents.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Vadra Gandhi led a midnight candlelight march to India Gate on Thursday seeking justice for the victims. A number of student and women organisations, too, protested in Delhi and other places

Ensuring justice for the eight-year-old girl, J-K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said, “I want to assure the entire nation that I stand committed not just to ensure justice for the minor girl but also seek exemplary punishment for those responsible for a crime whose brutal savagery has shamed humanity.” “The Jammu and Kashmir government will introduce a new law to ensure death penalty for those raping minors across the state,” she asserted.