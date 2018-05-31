Kathua trial to begin in Pathankot today

Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh, will preside over by the trial. Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police have made all security arrangements. Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh, will preside over by the trial. Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police have made all security arrangements.

The trial in the gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Kathua, which triggered nationwide outrage, will commence in Punjab’s Pathankot on Thursday amid tight security. All the eight accused, including a juvenile, will be produced before the Sessions Court in the judicial court complex during the day-to-day trial.

On May 7, the Supreme Court had transferred the trial in the case from Kathua to Pathankot. It also ordered for a speedy, in-camera trial in the case after a petition was filed by the father of the eight-year-old victim from Bakerwal community, saying a fair trial was not possible in Jammu’s Kathua district, around 29 km from Pathankot.

Pathankot District and Sessions Judge Tejwinder Singh, will preside over by the trial. Pathankot SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police have made all security arrangements.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App