Kathua gangrape: Victim’s kin opposed CBI probe due to distrust, says Minister

The father of the 8-year-old girl, who was gangraped and killed, in Udhampur. (Express Photo Shuaib Masoodi) The father of the 8-year-old girl, who was gangraped and killed, in Udhampur. (Express Photo Shuaib Masoodi)

The family and supporters of the Kathua gangrape and murder victim did not want the probe to be passed on from the state police to the CBI primarily because of distrust of the central probe agency and its “abysmal track record” in the state, where the CBI has “always acted like a caged parrot”, according to a senior Jammu and Kashmir minister.

Besides, the accused and the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was set up to support the accused, who saw J&K Police’s Crime Branch through “communal prism”, wanted the case to be probed by the CBI, which also acted as a deterrent for the victim’s family, PWD Minister and J&K government’s official spokesman Naeem Akhtar told The Indian Express.

“When have rape and murder accused, or their supporters, decided who will investigate the crime,” Akhtar asked.

He said, “They (CBI) botched up the sex scandal case (2006) in such a manner that the entire case has fallen. Each one those arrested have been acquitted. They are sitting on the cricket scandal for two years — hardly any investigation was carried out in that case. The CBI’s mishandling of Shopian double-rape and murder case in 2009 became a trigger for mass uprising in 2010. They did some hurried investigation and claimed that there was no rape and murder, so there was no need for further investigation.”

Stating that it is “unfortunate that people are raising fingers at our police”, Akhtar said, “This police force has the highest number of martyrs in the service of India. (But) when it comes to…crime investigation, why this mistrust? When our policemen are killed fighting militants in Kashmir, the same people call them (police personnel) patriots, but when our policemen investigate cases where the identity of the perpetrators does not suit them, and they want to protect the accused, J&K Police becomes untrustworthy overnight.”

