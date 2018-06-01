Kathua trial begins, prosecution seeks transfer of accused

Security arrangements at Pathankot Judicial Complex. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan) Security arrangements at Pathankot Judicial Complex. (Express photo by Sofi Ahsan)

A BATTERY of 31 lawyers from Pathankot and Jammu were present in court to defend the seven accused in the Kathua rape-murder case as the day-to-day trial began at the Judicial Court Complex here on Thursday.

During the in-camera trial, which began around 10.45 am and continued till 3 pm, the prosecution moved an application seeking directions to keep the accused in Pathankot District Jail during the pendency of the trial. The defence counsel strongly objected to this, saying there is no Supreme Court order for transfer of the accused.

District and Sessions judge Tejwinder Singh sought a response from the Punjab government and asked the counsel of the accused to submit their response on June 4 for a decision on the matter. The accused were taken back to Kathua District Jail in the afternoon.

Sources said at least 15 advocates representing the accused are on record of the court while the rest are assisting the arguing counsel.

Special Public Prosecutor Santokh Singh Basra, who has been appointed by the J&K government for the case, began the arguments on framing of charges against the accused. The prosecution will continue to present its side on Friday, after which the accused will present their arguments.

There are 221 witnesses in the case and it is learnt that the court is likely to conduct examination of five witnesses during each hearing.

There are eight accused in the case: former revenue official Sanji Ram, Special Police Officers Deepak Khajuria and Surinder Kumar, Parvesh Kumar, Ram’s son Vishal Jangotra and a juvenile. Two police officers — Head Constable Tilak Raj and Sub-Inspector Anand Dutt — are accused of destroying crucial evidence in the case.

